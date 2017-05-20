What's on today (Saturday)

RACING fans can get along to Newbury Racecourse's richest raceday and one of the social highlights of the summer today.

Centred around the Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes is a seven-race card worth a total of £750,000 which will see some of Europe’s finest thoroughbreds go head-to-head on an unmissable day of equine action.

There will be exclusive prizes to be won and live music after racing.

Meanwhile, a charity football match is to be heldin Headley in memory of villager, Barrie Hiscock, who died in February 2017.

It will take place at the Headley Recreational Ground at 2pm.

The football match is being organised by the former Headley Athletic Football Club which is spearheaded by the Chairman Gerald Basset, Stan Carr and Graham Basset. Barrie Hiscock was the president of the club.

It will follow a private internment of Mr Hiscock’s ashes in Headley which will be attended by friends and family.

Everyone is welcome to attend the football match to raise money for local cancer charities who cared for Mr Hiscock in his final days.

Barrie Hiscock had a long-term interest in football and he played for Headley FC from 1949 to 1967, before he became club manager, then secretary and president.

He helped raise £29,000 for a new dressing rooom for the club. This is due to be demolished because of structural concerns but the Ashford Hill with Headley Parish council are planning to build a new dressing room which will be named after Barrie Hiscock.

He was also a football referee from 1974 to 1993, chairman of the Basingstoke league in 1995, a member of Hampshire FA council from2000 and served as chairman of the North Hants local area referees committee.