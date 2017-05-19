Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

A NEWBURY man has been charged with a sexual offence involving an underage girl.

Barry Skinner, aged 34 of Gaywood Drive, Newbury has been charged with attempt to cause/incite a girl 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity - offender 18 or over - penetration.

He appeared at Reading Magistrates' Court today (19/5) and has been remanded in custody. He will appear at Reading Crown Court on June 19.

It is in connection with an incident in Gaywood Drive, Newbury on Wednesday (17/5).