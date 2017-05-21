go

All lanes have reopened on A34 and M4 following earlier collisions

All lanes reopen on A34 and A4 following earlier collisions

ALL lanes have reopened on the M4 and A34 ater two separate collisions caused gridlock this afternoon.

The A34 near Chieveley was closed temporarily to allow the air ambulance to land and a lane was closed southbound between junction 13 of the M4 and the A4 following the first.

Motorists also faced long delays after a collision between junctions 12 and 13 caused one lane of the westbound carriageway to be closed.

No further details about injuries have been made available at this time.

