Appeal for witnesses to a fight in Hungerford being sought

Public step in to break up altercation between two men

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

police

PEOPLE who stepped in to break up a fight in Hungerford High Street are being asked to come forward.  

The public intervened after two men got into a fight outside the One Stop in Fairview Road at 9.55pm on Saturday night.

One of the men then walked off toward Priory Avenue.  

Both men are described as white and in their mid-twenties. 

One is of a large build and between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall. He had short brown hair and was wearing dark blue jeans and a black hooded top.

The other man is of a slim build and between 6ft 3ins and 6ft 4ins tall. He had short brown hair and a tattoo on his left forearm.

He was wearing black shorts, a black waterproof jacket, a grey t-shirt with a blue Adidas logo on the chest, orange braces and 'dirty tan' work boots.

Investigating officer Police Constable Elliot Male said: "We believe there were a number of people in the area at the time, and we would urge anyone who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police to please come forward.

"If anyone has any information, please call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident reference 43170146272."

