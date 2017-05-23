go

Cockroach infestation costs Lambourn store £9,275

Courts issue fine after live cockroaches and egg cases found

John Garvey

A LAMBOURN food store must pay £9,275.45 for contravening food hygiene and safety regulations.

The case was brought by West Berkshire Council against the Lambourn Convenience Store in Market Place and involved a cockroach infestation.

At a previous hearing store bosses admitted two offences under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

In the first instance, the store admitted failing to comply with the regulations which required that adequate procedures are to be in place to control pests, on January 8 last year.

The store also admitted failing to implement and maintain procedures under the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points requirements between January 8 and December 22 last year.

At a sentencing hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 5, Manohar Singh Arora, appeared for the store.

The court imposed fines totalling £6,000, costs of £3,105.45 and a statutory victim services surcharge of £170.

A spokeswoman for West Berkshire Council, Peta Stoddart-Crompton, said after the hearing that the prosecution was triggered when an environmental health officer attended the store on January 8, 2016, following a complaint and discovered both live cockroaches and egg cases.

