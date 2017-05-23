Shed gutted and chickens die as bonfire rages out of control

A GARDEN shed was gutted, trees destroyed and livestock perished in a fire in Thatcham.

The incident happened in Roman Way on Saturday afternoon.

Maxine Thirlwall, whose shed was destroyed, said a bonfire on a nearby plot of land had got out of control, spreading to her property and that of others.

She said that two of her chickens, trapped in their run, had succumbed in the smoke and added: “It was terrible and the wind was fanning the flames.

“There were two fire engines as well as police here.”

Ms Thirlwall said she and neighbours had complained previously of fires in the area being lit dangerously close to properties and went on: “There were 16 fires in a month at one property recently. It’s not on.”

A spokeswoman for Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Joanna Bromham, said: “At 2.33pm on Saturday, Thames Valley Fire Control Service received reports of a fire in the open on Roman Way, Thatcham.

“Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Newbury Fire Station were sent to the scene.

“Firefighters were at the incident for under an hour and a shed was destroyed by the fire.”