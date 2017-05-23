go

West Berkshire stands with Manchester

Newbury candidates suspend campaigning in wake of last night's attack

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

West Berkshire stands with Manchester

West Berkshire has expressed its grief and support following last night's attack in Manchester. 

The attack killed 22 people, some of them children, and injured at least 59 others who were attending an Ariana Grande pop concert at the Manchester Arena.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by a lone suicide bomber, although details of the attacker and their motives are yet to be confirmed. 

Political parties have suspended their election campaigns in Newbury in a show of solidarity with the victims.

Agent for Newbury's Apolitical group, Charlie Farrow, said: "We send our children to concerts as little rights of passage, with warnings about sticking together and where we will pick them up afterwards. But we always expect to pick them up afterwards.

"I thank all the Gods that my children have always come home safely but my heart bleeds for the parents whose children have not come home.

"It's only right that political campaigning is suspended out of respect for those who died or lost loved ones in the awful atrocity in Manchester. Petty party politics pales into insignificance in the face of tragic loss of life." 

Liberal Democrat candidate Judith Bunting tweeted the following

Conservative Richard Benyon said 

Labour candidate Alex Skirvin said

The Newbury Green Party issued the following statement: "We in common with other parties have suspended all election activity until further notice.

"West Berkshire Green Party has expressed its sadness at the shocking events in Manchester and our thoughts go out to all those affected."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

Stolen dog re-united with owner

Stolen dog re-united with owner

Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews

Pippa Middleton weds hedge-fund manager James Matthews

Newbury nursery to close its doors for the last time next month

Newbury nursery to close its doors for the last time next month

News

West Berkshire stands with Manchester
News

West Berkshire stands with Manchester

Newbury candidates suspend election campaigning in wake of last night's attack

 
Surgeon gets on his bike for marathon fundraiser
Hampshire

Surgeon gets on his bike for marathon fundraiser

North Hampshire man joins 14 other cyclists on ride to help Ark Cancer Charity appeal

 
News

Appeal for witnesses to a fight in Hungerford being sought

1comment

 
All Districts

Frustration as council fences off school field

1comment

 
News

All lanes have reopened on A34 and A4 following earlier collisions

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33