West Berkshire stands with Manchester

West Berkshire has expressed its grief and support following last night's attack in Manchester.

The attack killed 22 people, some of them children, and injured at least 59 others who were attending an Ariana Grande pop concert at the Manchester Arena.

The attack is believed to have been carried out by a lone suicide bomber, although details of the attacker and their motives are yet to be confirmed.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the events in Manchester last night. #StandTogether — Thames Valley Police (@ThamesVP) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident in #Manchester and our emergency services colleagues including @NWAmbulance — SCAS (@SCAS999) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident in Manchester, especially the families who lost their loved ones — Royal Berkshire Fire (@RBFRSofficial) May 23, 2017

Political parties have suspended their election campaigns in Newbury in a show of solidarity with the victims.

Agent for Newbury's Apolitical group, Charlie Farrow, said: "We send our children to concerts as little rights of passage, with warnings about sticking together and where we will pick them up afterwards. But we always expect to pick them up afterwards.

"I thank all the Gods that my children have always come home safely but my heart bleeds for the parents whose children have not come home.

"It's only right that political campaigning is suspended out of respect for those who died or lost loved ones in the awful atrocity in Manchester. Petty party politics pales into insignificance in the face of tragic loss of life."

Liberal Democrat candidate Judith Bunting tweeted the following

Liberal Democrats are suspending all campaigning in #Newbury and across UK today after the awful terror attack in #Manchester, last night. — Judith Bunting (@JudithBuntingLD) May 23, 2017

Our thoughts are with families and young fans caught up in the attack in #Manchester. — Judith Bunting (@JudithBuntingLD) May 23, 2017

Conservative Richard Benyon said

I can't add words to the thoughts and prayers for victims and outrage at the twisted minds that could justify this awful act #Manchester — Richard Benyon (@RichardBenyonMP) May 23, 2017

Labour candidate Alex Skirvin said

My thoughts are with those affected by the Manchester attack. A vile, depraved assault on children and young people. — Alex Skirvin (@AlexSkirvinLAB) May 23, 2017

The Newbury Green Party issued the following statement: "We in common with other parties have suspended all election activity until further notice.

"West Berkshire Green Party has expressed its sadness at the shocking events in Manchester and our thoughts go out to all those affected."

Today are thoughts are with everyone affected the by the tragic incident in Manchester yesterday evening. We #StandTogether with them. — West Berkshire (@WestBerkshire) May 23, 2017