Work on West Berkshire Community Hospital's new cancer unit set to start

AFTER a long wait, and many a hiccup along the way, a state-of-the-art cancer and renal unit will begin to rise from the foundations.

Newbury and Community Cancer Care Trust and the Newbury and Thatcham Hospital Building Trust have announced that construction will begin at West Berkshire Community Hospital in the week beginning Monday, June 5.

A press release states: “There has been a considerable amount of work put in to solve the many difficulties that have been encountered over the last few years, but now the project can move forward rapidly; the unit will be open at the beginning of 2018.”

Dr Rob Tayton and Dr Paul Millard, for the charities, said: “This is a much-needed project for the community and will be heavily used.

“It is a pleasure to announce some good news for the NHS.

“We would like to thank all the people, trusts and companies who have donated money to enable this to be built.

“We have had a lot of support from so many groups, including the Greenham Common Trust who have match funded a great deal of money.”

The new building will have a renal dialysis unit with 10 stations on the ground floor.

This will greatly enhance patients’ quality of life by reducing travelling time and disruption to family life.

On the first floor will be a cancer care unit, which will provide community chemotherapy, improved day care facilities and treatments, specialised nurses and counselling.

Facilities will also be provided for a new CT scanner in the X-ray department.

The complex will be named The Rosemary Centre in honour of Rosemary Rooke, whose original bequest led to the building of the community hospital.

Meanwhile, the fundraising continues and is already past the halfway mark towards the total of £4.5m.

Donations can be made via The Good Exchange through the website www.rosemaryappeal.org and clicking ‘donate’, or by calling (01635) 31542.