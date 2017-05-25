go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, fears that Newbury is sliding toward 'dormitory town' status have been increased.    

In other news, stigma over free school meals could be costing schools. 

Also this week, West Berkshire Council prepares to become a property investor. 

Meanwhile, it turns out people in Newbury are quite creative; as a new report reveals. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the town looks to take control of future development. 

In Thatcham this week, a school champion has retired after more than 30 years at the same school. 

And on the Hampshire pages, a Baughurst farmer talks about the slaughter of 26 lambs on his land.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

 

Police urge West Berkshire residents to remain vigilant following Manchester attack

Appeal for witnesses to a fight in Hungerford being sought

Bad planning has led to more traffic congestion around Newbury, says new report

Newbury man charged with sexual offence involving underage girl

Soldiers deployed to AWE sites following Manchester attack
AWE says that measure is 'precautionary'

 
Serious motorbike crash on the Berkshire/Hampshire border
Serious motorbike crash on the Berkshire/Hampshire border

Police seek witnesses of Penwood crash

 
Newbury stars in Channel 4 drama The Trial

 
Tyrannosaurus takes trip to school

 

