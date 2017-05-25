IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, fears that Newbury is sliding toward 'dormitory town' status have been increased.

In other news, stigma over free school meals could be costing schools.

Also this week, West Berkshire Council prepares to become a property investor.

Meanwhile, it turns out people in Newbury are quite creative; as a new report reveals.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the town looks to take control of future development.

In Thatcham this week, a school champion has retired after more than 30 years at the same school.

And on the Hampshire pages, a Baughurst farmer talks about the slaughter of 26 lambs on his land.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.