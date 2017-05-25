Tyrannosaurus takes trip to school

PUPILS at Beenham Primary School had a ‘roaring’ good time when they got up close to a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The children, from Reception to Year 6, enjoyed the day learning about dinosaurs, with the morning spent experiencing being paleontologists digging for fossils.

However, the lessons were then brought to life in the afternoon with a visit from Millie, the “full-sized” T-rex.

Class 2 teacher Emma Russell said: “Chewy the baby dinosaur enthralled and excited the children with his realistic roars and sweet temperament, while Millie the full-size Tyrannosaurus Rex was thrilling and engaging.

“The children thoroughly enjoyed their visit from these wonderful creatures and look forward to a return visit at their summer fair on Sunday, July 16.”