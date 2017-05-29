Paul Field - The Green Party

The Newbury Weekly News puts your questions to the candidates in the run up to the General Election on June 8.

Paul Field is the Headteacher at Basildon Primary School and has worked in primary education for 25 years. He lives in Thatcham.

The following questions were chosen and asked in this order, so you can jump to the answers that most interest you.

· What do you think is the biggest issue effecting West Berkshire and what would you do to tackle it?

· What will the best Brexit deal look like?

· What would your party do to protect frontline services in West Berkshire?

· What needs to be done to solve the NHS funding crisis?

· What can be done to decrease the number of homeless people in West Berkshire?

· Should free school meals be abolished for all infant school pupils?

· What are your views on the necessity of Britain’s nuclear deterrent Trident?

· Should the ban on fox hunting be lifted and why?

· Would you support the introduction of more grammar schools?

· Would you abolish inheritance tax and why?