Tributes paid to Thatcham woman who died following crash on A303

TRIBUTES have been paid to Thatcham woman who died in hospital on Monday following a collision on the A303 in Hampshire.

Elisha Clarke, 24, of Derwent Road, was a passenger in a Citroën C1 which was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus at 4.48pm on May 12.

The collision happened on the A303, near Andover, between junctions of the A343 and A3057.

The 24-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

However, she died in hospital on Monday, May 22.

Today her family have paid tribute to her.

They said: “We are heartbroken at the loss of our lovely Elisha.

“Elisha had so many dreams, she was attending university and was passing with firsts. She wanted to travel the world and see the beauty that lie there.

“She is so loved by her parents, sister, nieces and her many friends and family. She inspired people to be the best they can be.

“Her friends weep for their fallen sister but Elisha has a new adventure to find.

“Elisha will be young and beautiful forever and never forgotten."

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 44170178722, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.