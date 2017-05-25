Search for missing man underway

go

Police concerned for 44-year-old's welfare

Thames Valley Police is appealing for help to trace a missing man.

He is Paul Kiernan, aged 44, and he was last seen at about 9.50am today in Wensley Road, Reading.

Mr Kiernan, from Tilehurst, is white with short dark hair and is about 6ft tall and of a slim build.

When he was last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, black and brown trainers and may have been wearing a cap and an army jacket.

Mr Kiernan has a tattoo of a skeleton on his right forearm, and is known to frequent the Wensley Road and Coley areas.

Investigating officer, Insp Natalie Beresford-Bolton said: "We are concerned for Paul's welfare and I would like to ask anyone who has seen him, or has any information as to his whereabouts to please call us on 101 as a matter of urgency.

"Paul, if you see this appeal, please get in touch to let us know that you are safe and well."

