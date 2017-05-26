go

Fun for all the family in Victoria Park on Saturday

Bouncy castle, BMX rides and tennis lessons among the highlights

NEWBURY Town Council will be holding a Fun Day for all the family in Victoria Park on Saturday.

Those attending will have the chance to find out what has been happening with the extensive refurbishments in the park and enjoy its facilities. 

Newbury Bowls Club has seen a lot of changes over the last year, with a newly-laid bowling green and the removal of the surrounding fir trees.

The club will be open from 10.30am for everyone to look around and have a chat about membership and how they can get involved.

The grand opening of the newly-refurbished tennis courts will be taking place at 11.30am with special guest, BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Jonathan Overend.

Mr Overend spent a decade as the BBC’s tennis correspondent, covering various Grand Slams and other major events.

The open day will also provide the opportunity for people to meet the new tennis coaches. 

Classes will be held, in partnership with the Community Tennis Association, for children and adults of all abilities.

A whole family can join as members of the tennis courts for £36 a year and can play as much as they like. You need to register on the system via www.newbury.gov.uk/tennis and book a court. You can also ‘pay and play’ from £3.

The skate park will have demos from local skateboarders and BMXers and there will also be children’s rides and a bouncy castle.

BST Fitness will be on hand to give fitness advice at the gym equipment area in the park.

The Friends of Victoria Park, a volunteer group which welcomes new members, will be available to answer questions at the event.

The Splash Park will officially be declared open for the summer too. With fine weather expected on Saturday, children will have the opportunity jump around in the water to their hearts’ content.

