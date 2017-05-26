Mother-of-two launches petition to lower speed limit on busy Newbury road

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled
A CONCERNED mother is urging West Berkshire Council to take action to improve road safety in and around Andover Road.
Julie Knapman has launched an online petition in an attempt to have the speed limit lowered along certain sections of the busy route, which is regularly used by schoolchildren.
The petition hopes to get the council’s highways department to consider lowering the speed limit around Falkland Primary School and Park House School from 30mph to 20mph, while extending the current 30mph limit to the end of the residential area, which is currently 40mph.
Mrs Knapman, whose two young children are pupils at nearby Falkland Primary School, said: “I’m not an expert, I’m just a mum and there’s a danger there.
“So far we’ve had a very positive response.
“The area is full of children by quarter past three between Falkland School and Sainsbury’s.
“There’s children on the pavement, there are cars parked on the pavement head to tail and no room for any error.
“There are children trying to cross where they shouldn’t cross because they are children. It’s just manic.”
So far the petition has gained more than 100 supporters.
According to Mrs Knapman, there have been a number of incidents since 2012 in the area of the schools, along with several near-misses – while two vehicles left the road within a 10-month period in the area of Gorselands and Conifer Crest.
Mrs Knapman said she decided to campaign for the changes while researching the statistics.
“Some people have questioned whether speed is the problem,” she explained.
“But what I say to that is speed may not be the direct cause, but it certainly affects the outcome.”
The campaign also hopes to have a zebra crossing installed between Conifer Crest and Ladwell Close.
You can find the petition by visiting change.org and searching “Andover Road”.
NWN_reader
26/05/2017 - 10:10
I've seen other schools locally deploy variable speed limits. There are signs which say when the amber lights flash on it (during school opening and closing times) the limit is 20mph. At all other times the limit is 30 mph. This sounds like a better solution as the road can be a more sensible 30mph for the 95% of time outside of the school rush hours.
Reply
EugeneStryker
26/05/2017 - 10:10
The distance from Budgens roundabout to Conifer Crest is 1.05km. If you drive that at a constant 30mph it will take 1.3 minutes compared to 1.9 minutes at 20 mph - hardly a huge inconvenience. Being hit by a car at 20 mph an adult pedestrian has a 1.5% chance of fatality and at 30mph it is 8%. So given the insignificant time saving at 30 mph, just make it a 20 mph zone.
Reply
danny2300
26/05/2017 - 09:09
“There are children trying to cross where they shouldn’t cross because they are children. It’s just manic.” - So teach them right from wrong....oh not, that would be imposing some sort of mandatory education on how to stay safe. I doubt the kids coming out of Falklands are walking home alone, thus this looks more like a parenting issue. Look after your kids people. “Some people have questioned whether speed is the problem,” she explained. “But what I say to that is speed may not be the direct cause, but it certainly affects the outcome.” - So speed is and isn't the issue here?
Reply
NoisyNortherner
26/05/2017 - 10:10
I think you're missing the point with regards to speed. Yes, speed probably isn't the root cause of the issue, but it makes the results of something going wrong worse, particularly where children are involved. If it can be removed as a risk factorm, then why not? Also I'm sure you'll get nothing but a positive response with such a condescending appraisal of the situation regarding children crossing the road.
Reply
philjay2
26/05/2017 - 09:09
The crossing is a good idea but at school entering and leaving times the traffic is lucky to actually reach 20mph. It is usually a slow crawl.
Reply