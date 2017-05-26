Mother-of-two launches petition to lower speed limit on busy Newbury road

A CONCERNED mother is urging West Berkshire Council to take action to improve road safety in and around Andover Road.

Julie Knapman has launched an online petition in an attempt to have the speed limit lowered along certain sections of the busy route, which is regularly used by schoolchildren.

The petition hopes to get the council’s highways department to consider lowering the speed limit around Falkland Primary School and Park House School from 30mph to 20mph, while extending the current 30mph limit to the end of the residential area, which is currently 40mph.

Mrs Knapman, whose two young children are pupils at nearby Falkland Primary School, said: “I’m not an expert, I’m just a mum and there’s a danger there.

“So far we’ve had a very positive response.

“The area is full of children by quarter past three between Falkland School and Sainsbury’s.

“There’s children on the pavement, there are cars parked on the pavement head to tail and no room for any error.

“There are children trying to cross where they shouldn’t cross because they are children. It’s just manic.”

So far the petition has gained more than 100 supporters.

According to Mrs Knapman, there have been a number of incidents since 2012 in the area of the schools, along with several near-misses – while two vehicles left the road within a 10-month period in the area of Gorselands and Conifer Crest.

Mrs Knapman said she decided to campaign for the changes while researching the statistics.

“Some people have questioned whether speed is the problem,” she explained.

“But what I say to that is speed may not be the direct cause, but it certainly affects the outcome.”

The campaign also hopes to have a zebra crossing installed between Conifer Crest and Ladwell Close.

You can find the petition by visiting change.org and searching “Andover Road”.