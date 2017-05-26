On their marks for 10th Bayer 10k

AROUND 1,000 men, women and children are expected to line up for the Bayer 10k run and its associated junior races on Sunday.

It is set to be extra special this year, with the event celebrating its 10th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, every runner who takes part on Sunday will receive a 10th anniversary souvenir, and there will also be a special presentation for at least six runners who have competed in every Bayer 10k race since 2008.

Last year, more than 950 runners took part, raising £13,800 for local charities.

This year, organisers are hoping to take the total amount raised since the start of the inaugural event to more than £100,000.

As well as the 10k run, there will be junior races of 900 metres and 1,500 metres, which will take place prior to the main event.

Once again a team of Newbury firefighters will be among those taking part.

Wearing full kit, they will make their way around the course carrying a nine-metre rescue ladder.

They competed the race two years ago, finishing in one hour and 33 minutes.

Race director Becky Elsmere, of Newbury Athletic Club, said: “We are very proud of what we have achieved in the last 10 years.

“From a total of 453 finishers in 2008 when we first started, to almost 1,000 now – including the introduction of two races for under-16s – the race has doubled in size and is one of the most anticipated events for runners in the local sporting calendar.”

The 10km race and two junior races, for under-16s and for five to 11s, start in the Market Place in Newbury

Special guests will include the mayor and mayoress of Newbury – David Fenn and his wife Marion – alongside the chairman of West Berkshire Council, Quentin Webb.

All entry fees from the race this year will benefit two organisations – Naomi House and Jacksplace hospice and Newbury Athletics Club.

Bayer’s head of corporate communications, Simon Greenstreet, said: “So far the race has generated over £93,000 from entry fees alone, not to mention the thousands raised by runners over the years for charities close to their hearts.

“It really is a great event, so please do come out and support it.”