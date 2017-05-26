go

Missing Tilehurst man found safe

Forty-four-year-old had not been seen since yesterday (Thursday) morning

Chris Ord

Chris Ord

police

A MAN missing from Tilehurst has been found safe, police have confirmed.

Paul Kiernan, aged 44, who was last seen at around 9.50am yesterday (Thursday) in Wensley Road, Reading, was located last night.

Thames Valley Police issued an appeal for help to find Mr Kiernan yesterday afternoon.  

A police spokesman said: "Thames Valley Police would like to thank the media and the public for sharing the appeal to help to locate him."

News

