Family pay tribute to Thatcham motorcyclist killed in collision

THE family of a Thatcham man who died in collision in Hampshire on Wednesday have paid tribute to him.

Ashley Herring, 21, of Maynard Close, died when his Yamaha motorcycle was involved in a single vehicle collision in Foxs Lane, Penwood at around 7.30pm on Wednesday 24 May.

Paying tribute in a statement his family said: “Ashley was the life and soul of any event. He always had something funny to say.

“The one to make everyone laugh. He died doing what he loved. Pushing the limits.

“Always in our hearts, never forgotten. Love always Mum, Dad, Gemma and all that loved him. Xxx”

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are continuing today and officers are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Jon Bates, from the joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are still appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision, or saw the motorcycle prior to the incident, to come forward and tell us exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information relating to this case should call 101 quoting reference '44170196055', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/