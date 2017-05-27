Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Plans for major revamp of Robin Hood roundabout unveiled
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
MRS ANN SHOESMITH, MILTON KEYNES
£250
MRS GERALDINE KELLY, WALLINGFORD
£25
MRS J DAVIS, HIGH WYCOMBE
MRS DEBORAH PAY, BEDFORD
MRS E SIMPSON, READING
MR C ADAMCZYK, BICESTER
MISS J M POWELL, AYLESBURY
MR M REED, BICESTER
MRS A BRASSINGTON, LECHLADE
MRS S PILGRIM-MORRIS, HENLEY-ON-THAMES
MRS P PILBEAM, HIGH WYCOMBE
MISS JN ALSFORD, BANBURY
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
