Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 445

Air ambulance

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MRS ANN SHOESMITH, MILTON KEYNES

£250

MRS GERALDINE KELLY, WALLINGFORD

£25

MRS J DAVIS, HIGH WYCOMBE

MRS DEBORAH PAY, BEDFORD

MRS E SIMPSON, READING

MR C ADAMCZYK, BICESTER

MISS J M POWELL, AYLESBURY

MR M REED, BICESTER

MRS A BRASSINGTON, LECHLADE

MRS S PILGRIM-MORRIS, HENLEY-ON-THAMES

MRS P PILBEAM, HIGH WYCOMBE

MISS JN ALSFORD, BANBURY

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

