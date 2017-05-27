Trucks, splash parks, canal boats and a tea party are today's highlights

TRUCKFEST will roll into Newbury Showground over the bank holiday weekend – and organisers are promising a huge festival with celebrity guests as well as new events and acts.

With live action and stunts from top performers in the main arena throughout the weekend, there is plenty to keep all the family entertained.

The spectacle is the largest truck event in the UK.

Lisa Kelly and Todd Dewey, stars of the reality TV series Ice Road Truckers, will once again be greeting fans all weekend.

New to the event is Jesse McClure from TV programme Storage Hunters, who will be joining Todd and Lisa as hosts in the main arena.

The aim of the festival is to showcase the very best in the road haulage industry and the event has been pulling in truck enthusiasts and key players for more than 35 years.

Advance early bird tickets are available, priced at £14 for an adult and £6 for children aged five to 15.

Family tickets cost £35 (two adults and two children) and under fives go free.

Tickets can be pre-booked by e-tickets online on www.truckfest.co.uk and guests will have to bring their printed tickets with them to the showground.

Alternatively, download your ticket onto your smart phone and present your ticket at the gates to gain entry.

Parking is free and available on site, with disabled parking allocated to customers with a blue sign, which must be clearly displayed.

Newbury's Splash Park will officially be declared open for the summer today at a fun day organised by Newbury Town Council.

Those attending will have the chance to find out what has been happening with the extensive refurbishments in Victoria Park and enjoy its facilities.

Newbury Bowls Club has seen a lot of changes over the last year, with a newly-laid bowling green and the removal of the surrounding fir trees.

The club will be open from 10.30am for everyone to look around and have a chat about membership and how they can get involved.

The grand opening of the newly-refurbished tennis courts will be taking place at 11.30am with special guest, BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Jonathan Overend.

Mr Overend spent a decade as the BBC’s tennis correspondent, covering various Grand Slams and other major events.

The open day will also provide the opportunity for people to meet the new tennis coaches.

Classes will be held, in partnership with the Community Tennis Association, for children and adults of all abilities.

A whole family can join as members of the tennis courts for £36 a year and can play as much as they like. You need to register on the system via www.newbury.gov.uk/tennis and book a court. You can also ‘pay and play’ from £3.

The skate park will have demos from local skateboarders and BMXers and there will also be children’s rides and a bouncy castle.

BST Fitness will be on hand to give fitness advice at the gym equipment area in the park.

The Friends of Victoria Park, a volunteer group which welcomes new members, will be available to answer questions at the event.

Elsewhere, two fun days will be held to give the public an opportunity to learn about the Kennet and Avon Canal, its history and the wildlife.

Organised by the Boats of Hope charity, the two fun days on Saturday and Sunday, May 27 and 28, will feature free boat rides, entertainment and a free barbecue.

Members of the public will also be allowed to visit the narrow boat, Kew, which is more than 100 years old and has been converted into a museum.

Sixteen boats from the charity will be moored next to Thatcham train station from today.

Members of the public will be welcome between 10and 4pm on the Saturday, and 1pm and 4pm on the Sunday.

The two open days form part of a week’s worth of activities, which will see visits from local school children, as well as a church gathering at the beginning on Sunday, May 21, to bless the narrowboats.

For more information, contact froggatts@aol.com or call 07717367970.

The Tadley Tea Party will be held at Tadley Calleva FC to raise money for local organisations.

The Tea Party, which will run from noon until 9pm, is a popular all-day family music festival and this year will feature sets from Nicolette Street, The Potbelly Chimps, The Point, Rock Steady Music School, Jenny Marvel and the Knuckleheads.

With three stages to choose from, there is something for everyone.

Those attending will be spoilt for choice when it comes to food, with everything from luxury Swiss ice-cream to burgers. There will also be two bars.

The kids will be kept entertained by a funfair, a bouncy castle and face painting, as well as the opportunity to meet the characters from Alice in Wonderland.

The organisers said: “From noon until midnight, you guys are in for a marathon 12 hours of sheer musical bliss.”

All money raised will go towards Tadley Calleva FC youth section and Helping Hands in Tadley Community Shop.

Tickets can be purchased from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ tadley-tea-party-2017-tickets-33039197128?aff=erelpanelorg