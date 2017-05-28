Yattendon and Frilsham fete takes place tomorrow (Mon)

THIS year’s Yattendon and Frilsham village fete will take place on Bank Holiday Monday.

The traditional village fete, with its origins in medieval times, is a family affair which draws crowds to Yattendon Square and raises funds for local good causes.

The fete will be opened at 1pm by Lord Illife and then visitors will be able to enjoy traditional shows and exhibits, including Morris dancers, vintage tractors and cars, a dog show and steel band.

In addition, there are always entertaining, quirky local attractions including a Christmas tree throwing competition, welly wanging and a baking contest (bakers need to bring a seven-inch Victoria sponge to compete for this year’s baking title ‘Battle of the Sexes’).

Always popular are activities ranging from the traditional coconut shy, tombola, penalty shootout, bouncy castle and Punch and Judy show, along with the traditional stalls selling crafts, bric-a-brac, local ales, produce and plants.

Plenty of food and drink options will be available, with a Pimm’s stall, hog roast and barbecue, along with tea, coffee and homemade cakes.

For more information visit www.yattendonparish.com or see the Facebook page.