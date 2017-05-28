go

Fun in the sun at Bucklebury Ford

This week's reader's photo was sent in by Tracey Godsmark

Fun in the sun at Bucklebury Ford

THIS week’s My Newbury reader’s photo - of local children enjoying the sunshine while riding their ponies at Bucklebury Ford - was sent in by NWN reader Tracey Godsmark.

Why not take some inspiration from this and send the Newbury Weekly News and Newburytoday some of your photographs?

They can be of anything – the weather, events you are attending or even what’s happening in and around West Berkshire.

If you have a picture that you would like to submit for consideration, please send it to dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk.

Alternatively, send it to our twitter account @newburytoday using #MyNewbury, but please remember to let us know where the picture was taken and, crucially, by whom.

They may then be published online on www.newburytoday.co.uk, or in the Newbury Weekly News, The Newbury and Thatcham Advertiser and our Facebook page.  

