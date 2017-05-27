go

'Just lock me up', shoplifter tells magistrates

Man who slept rough in Newbury jailed

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Court

A MAN who slept rough in Newbury has been jailed for shoplifting.

Donald James Houghton, formerly of Hollicombe Close, Tilehurst, seemed resigned to his fate when he appeared before Reading magistrates on Tuesday, May 9.

The 46-year-old told magistrates: “Just lock me up. I can't be bothered with all this.”

Maddy Chaddleworth, prosecuting, said Mr Houghton had been caught using a foil lined bag in an attempt to thwart store alarms.

He admitted stealing clothing worth £88 from Savacentre in Bath Road, Calcot, on April 22.

The admission placed Mr Houghton, who said he was homeless and had been sleeping rough in Newbury, in breach of a suspended prison sentence of six weeks for previous theft offences.

A probation officer said the defendant had also failed to comply with a curfew order and unpaid community work requirement.

Magistrates activated the six week sentence and added another two weeks, to run consecutively.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Tributes paid to Thatcham woman who died following crash on A303

Tributes paid to Thatcham woman who died following crash on A303

Thatcham motorcyclist killed in Penwood

Thatcham motorcyclist killed in Foxes Lane accident

Police urge West Berkshire residents to remain vigilant following Manchester attack

Police urge West Berkshire residents to remain vigilant following Manchester attack

Family pay tribute to Thatcham motorcyclist killed in collision

Family pay tribute to Thatcham motorcyclist killed in collision

News

Appeal launched following assault in Cold Ash
News

Appeal launched following assault in Cold Ash

Man punched in the face during daylight assault

 
First golf club open day tees off
News

First golf club open day tees off

Newbury and Crookham Golf Club opens its doors

 
News

Newbury is 16th most creative place in UK

 
News

'Just lock me up', shoplifter tells magistrates

 
News

Family pay tribute to Thatcham motorcyclist killed in collision

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33