'Just lock me up', shoplifter tells magistrates

A MAN who slept rough in Newbury has been jailed for shoplifting.

Donald James Houghton, formerly of Hollicombe Close, Tilehurst, seemed resigned to his fate when he appeared before Reading magistrates on Tuesday, May 9.

The 46-year-old told magistrates: “Just lock me up. I can't be bothered with all this.”

Maddy Chaddleworth, prosecuting, said Mr Houghton had been caught using a foil lined bag in an attempt to thwart store alarms.

He admitted stealing clothing worth £88 from Savacentre in Bath Road, Calcot, on April 22.

The admission placed Mr Houghton, who said he was homeless and had been sleeping rough in Newbury, in breach of a suspended prison sentence of six weeks for previous theft offences.

A probation officer said the defendant had also failed to comply with a curfew order and unpaid community work requirement.

Magistrates activated the six week sentence and added another two weeks, to run consecutively.