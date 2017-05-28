What's on (Sunday)

There's plenty going on in the great outdoors today.

The Highclere Country Show will be returning to the grounds of Highclere Castle for a weekend of family fun today and tomorrow.

An exciting and varied programme of entertainment has been planned, with something for everyone, including demonstrations, live music and hands-on experiences.

One of the highlights of the main arena will be The Devil’s Horsemen, who provided stunts for Game of Thrones, Dr Who and Downton Abbey.

They will perform two different daredevil stunt-riding shows on each day.

Family entertainment includes a bungee trampoline, ferret racing and the animal tent, where visitors will be introduced to snakes, spiders, scorpions, insects, meerkats and birds of prey.

Runners will take to the streets of Newbury town centre for the Bayer Newbury 10k race, Newbury town centre. The race is set to start at 10am with the junior run getting underway 9.10am.

The Berkshire Country Fayre, will be held from 9am-5pm in the Englefield Estate, Theale.

The fayre attracts about 4,000 people with dogs welcome. There will be a food tent, craft marquee and main ring with attractions as well as young farmers competitions and exhibits.