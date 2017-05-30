Sports stars boost St Andrew's

SPORTING stars helped to raise £32,000 for a Pangbourne school at a recent black tie event.

Clare Balding, Tim Henman and Great Britain’s hockey gold medallist Alex Danson were among the 240 guests who attended the fundraising evening at St Andrew’s School.

The funds will go towards providing sports equipment for the school’s new sports centre due, to open in September.

Headmaster Jon Bartlett said: “Our sports dinner was St Andrew’s at its best.

“The money raised will ensure pupils and local children will benefit from the school’s first-class facilities.

“The new sports centre will be a venue for clubs such as Kennylands Gymnastics, GR Swimming, Pangbourne and Whitchurch Cricket Club and SportsAble.

“It is an exciting time for St Andrew’s School and we are delighted to be supporting the local community in raising children’s aspirations through sport.”

The event, held in a marquee in the grounds of the Buckhold school, saw guests play games, answer questions in a sporting quiz hosted by Clare Balding and participate in a fundraising auction.

The state-of-the-art sports centre will house an indoor pool and numerous sports courts, plus many other facilities to serve the needs of the school’s pupils and the local community.