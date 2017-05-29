David Yates - Apolitical

The Newbury Weekly News puts your questions to the candidates in the run up to the General Election on June 8.

David Yates is a Newbury-based builder and is campaigning for monetary reform.

The following questions were chosen and asked in this order, so you can jump to the questions that most interest you.

· What do you think is the biggest issue affecting West Berkshire and what would you do to tackle it?

· What will the best Brexit deal look like?

· What would your party do to protect frontline services in West Berkshire?

· What needs to be done to solve the NHS funding crisis?

· What can be done to decrease the number of homeless people in West Berkshire?

· Should free school meals be abolished for all infant school pupils?

· What are your views on the necessity of Britain’s nuclear deterrent Trident?

· Should the ban on fox hunting be lifted and why?

· Would you support the introduction of more grammar schools?

· Would you abolish inheritance tax and why?