Appeal launched following assault in Cold Ash

Man punched in the face during daylight assault

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

police

A man was beaten on the side of a road during a broad daylight assault in Cold Ash.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was walking down Cold Ash Hill when a black saloon car pulled up next to him.

The male driver got out of the car and shouted and swore at the victim before punching him in the face several times. 

The assault occurred around 11.30am on Thursday, May 25. 

The attacker is described as white, in his mid 30s, 6ft tall and of a stocky build, with a black beard and moustache.

He was wearing a dark coloured t-shirt and dark trousers.

The victim sustained facial injuries but did not require hospital treatment. 

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 43170151021 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

