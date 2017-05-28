Thousands turn out for 10th Bayer 10k

More than 1,000 runners are expected to have taken part in the 10th Bayer 10k Newbury run.

Crowds of thousands lined the route and gathered in Market Place to cheer on friends and family in the warm weather.

Among the runners were a special crop of people who were running the event for the 10th time.

They were: Jenny Kitchen; Dave Titcomb; Daniel Talmage; Nigel Connor; Paul Stratton; Karen Shone and Nick Dixon.

The 10 timers were presented with special plaques engraved with their name to celebrate their commitment to the local run (pictured).

First to cross the line was Julian Lhomme, of Headington Road Runners, in 37:58 despite him having taken a four year break from running.

The first woman to cross the line was Hannah Claydon in 39:48.

And there was a tremendous cheer when Newbury firefighters, who took on the course wearing full fire gear and carrying a ladder, crossed the Market Place finish line.

For more pictures and a full report, including quotes from the winners;10 timers and junior race winners, see the Newbury Weekly News, out on Thursday.