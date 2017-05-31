Newbury charity football match will help tackle cancer

TWO teammates at a local amateur football club are organising a charity match next month to raise funds for cancer charities.

Greenham Park FC players Jamie Freemantle and Jon Quenault have both had loved ones affected by cancer and are aiming to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK and The Brain Tumour Charity.

The pair have been supported by friends and teammates at the Greenham-based club, who play in Division 1 of the Newbury Sunday League.

They have agreed to take part in the match – billed as Greenham Park FC vs Cancer.

The game will be staged at Newbury FC’s Faraday Road ground next month.

Mr Freemantle’s wife Laura, 34, is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, while Mr Quenault’s mother, Jacqueline, was given the all- clear last year.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Mr Freemantle described the last few months as the “rockiest” time of the couple’s life together.

“We just wanted to do something to raise money for two charities that have been there for us,” said Mr Freemantle.

“The Brain Tumour Charity has been really supportive and helpful – even if it’s just being on the end of the phone to talk to someone or offer advice, they’ve been there.

“Cancer Research UK helped Jon and supported his mum, who was given the all clear last year.”

As well as the match, the fundraiser will also feature fun for all the family, with a bouncy castle, face-painting, a raffle, barbecue and a DJ in the evening.

“We’re going to have a load of stalls and things to do,” said Mr Freemantle.

“We’ll also have a professional coach to take the kids for an hour before kick-off.

“It’s just going to be a great family fun day out.”

And despite facing off against his good friends, Mr Freemantle said he expects the match to be a full-blooded affair.

He said: “The team have been really supportive, and they’re always asking if there’s anything they can do.

“It should be a good game knowing us lot, we’re quite a competitive bunch.”

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 17.

The match will not be ticketed, however donations will be taken on entry.

Gates open at 1pm, with the match set to kick off at 3pm.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/greenhamparkfcvscancer