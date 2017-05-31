go

Newbury charity football match will help tackle cancer

Full-blooded friendly at Faraday Road will raise funds for two charities

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Newbury charity football match will help tackle cancer

TWO teammates at a local amateur football club are organising a charity match next month to raise funds for cancer charities.

Greenham Park FC players Jamie Freemantle and Jon Quenault have both had loved ones affected by cancer and are aiming to raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK and The Brain Tumour Charity.

The pair have been supported by friends and teammates at the Greenham-based club, who play in Division 1 of the Newbury Sunday League.

They have agreed to take part in the match – billed as Greenham Park FC vs Cancer.

The game will be staged at Newbury FC’s Faraday Road ground next month.

Mr Freemantle’s wife Laura, 34, is currently undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, while Mr Quenault’s mother, Jacqueline, was given the all- clear last year.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, Mr Freemantle described the last few months as the “rockiest” time of the couple’s life together.

“We just wanted to do something to raise money for two charities that have been there for us,” said Mr Freemantle.

“The Brain Tumour Charity has been really supportive and helpful – even if it’s just being on the end of the phone to talk to someone or offer advice, they’ve been there.

“Cancer Research UK helped Jon and supported his mum, who was given the all clear last year.”

As well as the match, the fundraiser will also feature fun for all the family, with a bouncy castle, face-painting, a raffle, barbecue and a DJ in the evening.

“We’re going to have a load of stalls and things to do,” said Mr Freemantle.

“We’ll also have a professional coach to take the kids for an hour before kick-off.

“It’s just going to be a great family fun day out.”

And despite facing off against his good friends, Mr Freemantle said he expects the match to be a full-blooded affair.

He said: “The team have been really supportive, and they’re always asking if there’s anything they can do.

“It should be a good game knowing us lot, we’re quite a competitive bunch.”

The fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 17.

The match will not be ticketed, however donations will be taken on entry.

Gates open at 1pm, with the match set to kick off at 3pm.

For more information, or to donate, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/greenhamparkfcvscancer

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Appeal launched following assault in Cold Ash

Appeal launched following assault in Cold Ash

Family pay tribute to Thatcham motorcyclist killed in collision

Family pay tribute to Thatcham motorcyclist killed in collision

Thatcham teaching assistant retires after 33 years

Thatcham teaching assistant retires after 33 years

Newbury is 16th most creative place in UK

Newbury is 16th most creative place in UK

News

26 newborn lambs killed in suspected dog attack
Hampshire

26 newborn lambs killed in suspected dog attack

Sheep farmer's anguish after discovering horrific scene in Baughurst

 
Newbury woman claims drink was spiked before assaulting her neighbour
News

Newbury woman claims drink was spiked before assaulting her neighbour

Former restaurant manager blames 'acid' for garden assault in her underwear

 
News

West Berkshire pupils missing out on extra support

 
News

Newbury charity football match will help tackle cancer

 
News

Warning to council as it embarks on investment strategy

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33