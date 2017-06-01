go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, tributes have been paid to two young people from Thatcham who died in separate crashes.

In other news, with a week to go until the election, read the latest from our candidates. 

Also this week, the town council is looking to crack-down on people speeding.... on mobility scooters. 

Meanwhile, we've got coverage of the Bayer 10k and the launch of our Best in Business awards.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, an inquest has heard how a woman died in a crash at the town's Tesco.

In Thatcham this week, there's a new shop coming to the town centre and an alcohol licence has been granted to another.

And on the Hampshire pages, North-West Hampshire election candidates revealed, the final delivery for popular postman, and Tadley teenager will represent great Britain in Germany

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

