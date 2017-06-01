Funeral for "hugely respected" policeman held in West Berkshire

The funeral of a police officer who was injured in the line of duty has been held in West Berkshire today (Thursday).

Former Police Constable Gareth Browning hit by a vehicle he was attempting to stop while he was on patrol in Whitley in November 2013.

He never recovered from his injuries and needed constant care, medically retiring from Thames Valley Police.

He died on April 1 this year, aged 36.

Mr Browning had been a member of various teams during his career, including patrol, response, neighbourhood, local CID and custody at Newbury, Pangbourne, Reading and Loddon Valley.

Mr Browning's funeral was held at Saint Mary the Virgin Church in Chieveley today.

Following the funeral, Gareth's wife, Ruth, and parents, Tony and Tricia, made the following statement: "We are all devastated by the death of Gareth and will always miss him. However we would like to thank The Thames Valley Police for all their support and help over the last three and a half years."

A police patrol, including motorbikes and a police helicopter, escorted Mr Browning's funeral cortege through Newbury on the way to Chieveley this morning.

1030hrs, Newbury, providing operational support to the funeral cortege of PC Gareth Browning. RIP — NPAS Benson (@NPASBenson) June 1, 2017

The chief constable of Thames Valley Police, Francis Hapgood, paid tribute in a tweet.

Thank you to all who celebrated the life of @ThamesVP ex PC Gareth Browning at his funeral today. A sad day for all. A great officer #RIP — Francis Habgood (@TVP_Chief) June 1, 2017

Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Ross said: "Today the life of Gareth Browning was celebrated in a ceremony with his family, friends, colleagues and representatives from police forces and organisations from across the country.

"It is fitting that so many people joined Gareth's family to show their respects, offer their support and share their memories of Gareth.

"Gareth was a hugely respected colleague with 10 years experience as a police officer.

"During his career Gareth was member of various teams, including patrol, response, neighbourhood, local CID and custody at Newbury, Pangbourne, Reading and Loddon Valley.

"Every day he was on-duty, Gareth put his life on the line to protect the public in the Thames Valley. Tragically, on 30 November 2013 Gareth was hit by a vehicle while on-duty in Whitley, Reading.

"Since the incident Gareth needed constant care and was medically retired from the force. Gareth never recovered from his injuries and sadly he died on 1 April this year.

"It is a stark reminder that Gareth's death demonstrates the sacrifices police officers make across the country every minute of every day of every year. Gareth was proud to serve and we are all proud of him.

"The force has supported Gareth's family as well as staff and officers who have been affected by the incident, and will continue to do so.

"Our thoughts remain with Gareth's family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time."