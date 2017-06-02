Council apologises after incorrect polling cards were issued in Mortimer

West Berkshire Council has apologised after incorrect polling cards were issued to residents in Stratfield Mortimer.

A referendum over whether the village should adopt a neighbourhood development plan is to be held in the village on June 22.

But polling cards issued to residents stated that residents were voting for the "election of a member of parliament to the Stratfield Mortimer Neighbourhood Planning Referendum" on June 8 instead.

The council apologised for the error but said it was not to blame.

Council spokesman Martin Dunscombe said: "Unfortunately the poll cards issued ahead of the referendum contain incorrect details following an error by the printing company contracted by the council.

"The poll cards give the wrong date for the referendum and contain the wrong information about the vote. Residents are asked to dispose of the poll cards already received and look out for the new poll cards, which will be pink, and sent out by first class post this week.

"West Berkshire Council was not responsible for the error and the cost of re-issuing the poll cards will be met by the printers.

"However, West Berkshire Council would like to apologise to residents in Stratfield Mortimer for the inconvenience caused by the error."