go

Council apologises after incorrect polling cards were issued in Mortimer

Printing error leads to village referendum cards being reissued

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Council apologises after incorrect polling cards were issued

West Berkshire Council has apologised after incorrect polling cards were issued to residents in Stratfield Mortimer.

A referendum over whether the village should adopt a neighbourhood development plan is to be held in the village on June 22.

But polling cards issued to residents stated that residents were voting for the "election of a member of parliament to the Stratfield Mortimer Neighbourhood Planning Referendum" on June 8 instead.

The council apologised for the error but said it was not to blame. 

Council spokesman Martin Dunscombe said: "Unfortunately the poll cards issued ahead of the referendum contain incorrect details following an error by the printing company contracted by the council.

"The poll cards give the wrong date for the referendum and contain the wrong information about the vote. Residents are asked to dispose of the poll cards already received and look out for the new poll cards, which will be pink, and sent out by first class post this week.

"West Berkshire Council was not responsible for the error and the cost of re-issuing the poll cards will be met by the printers.

"However, West Berkshire Council would like to apologise to residents in Stratfield Mortimer for the inconvenience caused by the error."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Funeral for "hugely respected" policeman held in West Berkshire

Funeral for "hugely respected" policeman held in West Berkshire

UPDATE: Water supply problems affecting thousands of West Berkshire homes

Water supply problems affect thousands of West Berkshire homes

Thatcham teaching assistant retires after 33 years

Thatcham teaching assistant retires after 33 years

Newbury woman claims drink was spiked before assaulting her neighbour

Newbury woman claims drink was spiked before assaulting her neighbour

News

Council apologises after incorrect polling cards were issued
News

Council apologises after incorrect polling cards were issued in Mortimer

Printing error leads to village referendum cards being reissued

 
Night Cycle pair raise £2k
All Districts

Night Cycle pair raise £2k

Two Newbury women cycled for seven hours to raise money for cancer charities

 
News

Plans for major housing development resubmitted

 
Thatcham

Thatcham by-election candidates - West Berkshire Council

 
Thatcham

Thatcham by-election candidates - Thatcham Town Council

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33