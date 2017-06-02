go

Police release CCTV images in connection with Hungerford Arcade raid

'They could have vital information' - investigating officer

Police release CCTV images in connection with Hungerford Arcade raid

Police have released CCTV images of two men who might hold valuable information following a theft in Hungerford.

On Saturday, May 10, at approximately 2pm, a jewellery cabinet in Hungerford Arcade was broken into and jewellery stolen. 

Investigating officer Pc Emma Cox, of Newbury Police Station, said: “I would like to speak to the men in the CCTV image as they could have information vital to our investigation.

“If you know these men, or have any information which may assist with the investigation, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43170135309'

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

See next week's Newbury Weekly News for more on this story.

Police release CCTV images in connection with Hungerford Arcade raid
'They could have vital information' - investigating officer

'They could have vital information' - investigating officer

 
