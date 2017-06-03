What's on today (Saturday, June 3)

Cool Craft 3.30pm-4.30pm Newbury Library Children’s Library Free drop-in group for over 7s.

The Gingerbread Man 10am and 11.15am Watwermill, Bagnor suitable for ages 2-6 Box office 01635 46044

Manga Drawing for Kids: 5 week course with Donna Lewis 10am-12.30pm City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society (Oxon, Berks, Bucks) lecture: Revealing the Splendours of Ancient Egypt: David Roberts – Artist Extraordinary. 2.00 pm, Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley RG5 4JZ

Visitors welcome (£3). Clive Barham Carter will introduce the life and art of the amazing David Roberts, who became one of the most celebrated artists in Victorian England, and it is for his Egyptian travels that he is best known.

Newbury Symphony Orchestra Concert 7.30pm St Nicolas Church Newbury Tickets £12 under 18yrs £2 from Hogan Music, or Phillip Brown violins, or at the door

Mayor of Newbury’s charity coffee morning 10am - 12 noon Town Hall Council Chamber , Newbury Market Place

Family Fun: photo scavenger hunt trail 2pm-4pm Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre

Planting for Wildlife for June: Valerian, Foxgloves and Meadowsweet. 11am-3pm Thatcham Nature Discovery Centre

New Music: Showcase 7.30pm Corn Exchange, Newbury Box office 0845 5218218