go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 446

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MISS C H SAICH, BICESTER

£250 

MRS K PRINCE, NEWBURY

£25

MRS COOK, ABINGDON

MRS P DUNSTAN, MILTON KEYNES

THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

MR A GLEED, HIGH WYCOMBE

MRS V SLEIGH, NEWBURY

MRS D BOWEN, HIGH WYCOMBE

MRS JANE PRYDE, WANTAGE

MRS LYNN HUNTER, AYLESBURY

MISS JADE BOLTON, WALLINGFORD

MR ALBERT MCDERMOT, MILTON KEYNES

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Funeral for "hugely respected" policeman held in West Berkshire

Funeral for "hugely respected" policeman held in West Berkshire

UPDATE: Water supply problems affecting thousands of West Berkshire homes

Water supply problems affect thousands of West Berkshire homes

Thatcham teaching assistant retires after 33 years

Thatcham teaching assistant retires after 33 years

Police release CCTV images in connection with Hungerford Arcade raid

Police release CCTV images in connection with Hungerford Arcade raid

Home

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results
Home

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 446

 
fete 1
Home

What's on today (Saturday, June 3)

Lots to do around the district

 
News

'Gobby' man, 33, assaulted officer after being thrown out of Newbury bar

 
News

Next step in protecting Thatcham from flooding approved

 
All Districts

Police release CCTV images in connection with Hungerford Arcade raid

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33