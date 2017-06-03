Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MISS C H SAICH, BICESTER

£250

MRS K PRINCE, NEWBURY

£25

MRS COOK, ABINGDON

MRS P DUNSTAN, MILTON KEYNES

THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

MR A GLEED, HIGH WYCOMBE

MRS V SLEIGH, NEWBURY

MRS D BOWEN, HIGH WYCOMBE

MRS JANE PRYDE, WANTAGE

MRS LYNN HUNTER, AYLESBURY

MISS JADE BOLTON, WALLINGFORD

MR ALBERT MCDERMOT, MILTON KEYNES



For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk