Man charged with possessing more than 1,400 child sex images

A MAN has appeared in court charged with possessing more than 1,400 child pornography images and videos.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 1, was 39-year-old Michael Tatham of Mulberry Way, Theale.

Mr Tatham is charged with possessing 110 indecent images of children of Category A - which depict the most serious abuse – plus one category A video.

He is further charged with possessing 114 indecent images of children, plus one movie, of Category B.

Finally, Mr Tatham is accused of possessing 1,179 indecent images, and 1 movie, of children of Category C.

All the above offences are said to have been committed in Theale on or before September 7 last year.

Mr Tatham, who wore a white shirt and tie to the hearing, spoke only to confirm his name and address and to say “no indication” when asked whether he wanted to enter pleas at this stage.

Andy Callender, prosecuting, said the offences were so serious they should be heard by a judge sitting at Crown court.

Sidra Quadri, representing Mr Tatham, made no representations on the issue.

After conferring together, magistrates declined jurisdiction.

They told Mr Tatham that they were sending the matter to Reading Crown Court and meanwhile released him on bail until July 4.