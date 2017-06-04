What's on today (Sunday)

A memorial run, treacle fair and celebrations are being held today (Sunday).

The Ollie Johnson Memorial Kintbury 5 race, in memory of the former Newbury Athletic Club member, will take place on Sunday.

Mr Johnson was killed in a road traffic accident in 2005, aged 18 and the race raises funds for the Ollie Johnson Trust.

It will start and finish at Kintbury recreation ground. The junior race for under 11's starts at 10am, the five mile at 10.30am and a two mile at 10.35pm.

For more information visit Newbury Athletic Club www.newburyac.org.uk

Tadley's annual Treacle Fair is due to hit Tadley this weekend, with celebrity DJ Brandon Block leading the musical entertainment.

This family event includes a parade, craft stalls, falconry display and stunt demonstrations.

Darkstar Disco is on Saturday from noon to 11pm with a set from Celebrity Big Brother star Brandon Block.

Tadley Treacle Fair, which runs from 11am until 5pm, on Sunday, is organised by the Loddon Valley Lions.

It raises money for, among others, Sebastian’s Action Trust and Tadley Citizens Advice.

Entrance to the fair is £3 for adults and £1 for children aged four and over.

Also today, celebrate with Newbury churches when they gather at the Victoria Park bandstand to worship on Sunday.

Pentecost in the Park starts with a picnic at 12.30pm, followed by worship from 2pm until 3pm, and fun and games until 5pm.

Pentecost is a Christian festival celebrating the gift of the Holy Spirit and is regarded as the birthday of the Christian Church.

The pastor at Bridge Church Newbury, Mark Landreth-Smith, said: “Pentecost in the Park is a great opportunity for folk in West Berkshire to come together and worship God in the open air.

“Similar events are happening in every town up and down the land.

“In Newbury there will be live music and fun things to do, including 12 Boats of Hope moored at Victoria Park.”

Elsewhere, the Aldbourne Band Pond Concerts will be held at 6pm on Aldbourne village green.

Bring a deck chair, and maybe a picnic, to the informal free concert and put your feet up with a drink from one of the local pubs. Organisers said that donations to help fund the band would be appreciated.