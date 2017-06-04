West Berkshire's rural businesses urged to apply for funding

MORE than £700,000 of funding is being made available to rural businesses in West Berkshire to grow companies and create jobs in rural communities.

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (TVP LEP) is inviting owners of both new and established businesses based in rural Berkshire to apply for a share of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD).

The value of these grants ranges from £5,000 to £100,000.

The funding will be based on set criteria, with priority given to projects that implement new technologies, processes or equipment to improve productivity, allow farm businesses to diversify into non-agricultural activities, construct and develop workshops, factories and other premises and facilities where there is clear evidence of need and demand.

A TVP LEP spokesman said: “If your company is rurally-based and requires funding to develop and grow, this EAFRD funding could be a significant step towards achieving your plans.

“We are inviting applications for capital investments to create jobs and grow rural micro and small businesses in the Thames Valley Berkshire LEP area.”

There is also specific funding for businesses to develop and grow tourism in rural areas through infrastructure, attractions, events, festivals and high-quality accommodation.

EAFRD is part of the Government’s Rural Development Programme for England (RDPE) Growth Programme.

Overall, the RDPE will help protect 2.5 million hectares of farmed land, create 6,750 rural jobs and contribute to the planting of 11 million trees across the country.

For more information visit http://thamesvalleyberkshire.co.uk/esif