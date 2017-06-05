Mobility scooter speed crackdown planned

Bad planning has led to more traffic congestion around Newbury, says new report
NEWBURY Town Council is set to launch a crackdown on people who drive mobility scooters too fast in the town centre.
The council has received complaints about the number of scooters whizzing around pedestrians in the busy shopping streets of Newbury, prompting councillors to approve an awareness campaign.
The Share the Space campaign, which will also target cyclists, aims to highlight the dangers of driving the vehicles too quickly and urges speedy users to select the tortoise setting on their scooter.
Proposals to go ahead with the campaign, which will include the printing and delivering of 5,000 campaign leaflets, were approved at a meeting of Newbury Town Council’s planning and highways committee on Wednesday evening (May 31).
The leaflets state: “Newbury town offers an easy, friendly and accessible welcome to people using mobility equipment and the town’s businesses value their custom.
“We do receive complaints that some users drive their scooters too quickly in and amongst pedestrians in the town. If you are easily overtaking pedestrians you are going too fast.”
The leaflets go on to ask users not to “dart out of shop doorways, alleyways and lanes” and to keep their speed controller to the low or tortoise setting.
In a separate leaflet, cyclists are asked to slow down, give pedestrians priority and “get off and walk if necessary”.
The cost of the leaflets is expected to be around £50.
The proposal, which chief executive Hugh Peackocke had recommended for approval, is the result of a survey carried out by members of the council’s pedestrian experience working group.
The working group was formed in November 2015 to identify issues and make recommendations to improve the pedestrian experience in the town.
Working group chairwoman, Jo Day, said: “Occasionally mobility scooters do go too fast.
“I’ve nearly been mowed down by one, so we thought we would just ask everybody, mobility scooters and cyclists, to slow down a bit.
“Most are responsible, but like everything else there is a minority.”
The clampdown has already received support from The West Berkshire Disability Alliance, Newbury Business Improvement District and West Berkshire Council’s cycling officer Caroline Lane.
The Share the Space campaign will launch later this month.
NewburyDenizen
05/06/2017 - 10:10
While we're at it, can we do something about the self absorbed and entitled mothers pushing their spawn around in ultra wide buggies, running over feet or hitting ankles and not even being courteous enough to apologize? How about the folks who just randomly stop in the middle of the high street for seemingly no reason whatsoever and hold up all those behind them? I think I'll stick to doing my shopping online and not have to deal with these things actually :)
Blizzard
05/06/2017 - 09:09
I understand mobility issues. My wife is in a wheelchair. However I've had a chap zip out crossing the road on a mobility scooter on the A339 while on a red light for pedestrians. I have been hit by one coming out of an ally way in Northbrook street. I've seen plenty more darting around exceeding their limits. If it was a guy on a bike or balance board then there would be all hell to pay but as it's "Old/Disabled" we just let them off the hook because you have to be sensitive and PC and not say the obvious..."Slow down you idiot before you hurt someone it's a pavement not a go cart track"
sayitasitis
05/06/2017 - 10:10
The mobility scooters that are speeding about town are an absolute nuisance and do need addressing, they carry a lot of weight and would easily break an ankle, and in their haste going to the Pound Shop they seem to have lost their manners when you do move out of their way. How you define what is too fast and how you regulate it though will be extremely difficult as I cant see the police hanging around with speed guns.
NWN_reader
05/06/2017 - 09:09
Slow down Grandma! :)
Sir William
05/06/2017 - 09:09
Though I agree totally with the reference to the lunatic lycra brigade , the mobility element is a slightly different problem . In days of yore mobility scooters crawled along ........just . Now , like the modern car, they have multiple speeds and are capable of exceeding their remit . Those who use mobility transport are , by definition , a special subject and need our acceptance of their predicament . Surely the answer is for manufacturers to fit a low level audible device as a continuous warning to the able bodied .
EugeneStryker
05/06/2017 - 09:09
Sir William, I think this is a brilliant idea. I find people that walk along gazing at their phones or that simply can't walk in a straight line intensely irritating so I walk about town constantly saying 'beep, beep, beep' at a low level. I do find that other pedestrians do tend to stay out of my way, more so if I am also wearing lycra.
