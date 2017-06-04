Dog of the Week

THE SIBERIAN Husky started life at the Dogs Trust as a stray but is now ready to go to a new family.

Four-year-old Wolfie will shower you with attention once he knows you, but is equally comfortable sleeping in his bed, knowing his family are nearby.

The Rehoming Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Newbury, Nicki Barrow said: “Wolfie is looking for an active home where he will be kept busy, both mentally and physically. He likes learning new things and already knows some basic commands but will benefit from further reward-based training – he especially likes the tasty treats that follow!”

Wolfie plays well with his kennel-mate and would like to share a home “with another four-legged friend with a similar play style who can show him the ropes and help him settle in,” Miss Barrow added.

He can live with older children, but would benefit from a family with some experience of the husky breed.

If you think you are the special someone that Wolfie has been waiting for, please call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk for more information.