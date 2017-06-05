Newbury Weekly News launches Best In Business Awards

REPRESENTATIVES from businesses across West Berkshire attended the launch of the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards last week.

The awards follow on from the West Berkshire Business Awards, which had been held for the past four years.

They will celebrate all that is great about business in West Berkshire and North Hampshire, with the main gala dinner and presentation being held at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 3.

This year there will be nine award categories, each sponsored by a local business.

An overall Best in Business winner will then be chosen from the category winners (excluding the not for profit/charity category) to receive the star award at the gala celebration dinner.

More than 100 tickets for the event have been sold already and the NWN is encouraging local businesses to enter by visiting the new website http://www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk/

The launch event took place at the Newbury Weekly News Faraday Road offices last Thursday.

At the event, NWN chief executive James Gurney and editor Andy Murrill highlighted the important role of newspapers and businesses in the local community.

Awards co-ordinator John Hampson said: “The awards themselves are not only designed to allow us to identify business superstars, but to remind the wider community and the business world of the breadth of talent that exists here.”

Mr Gurney said: “I am really excited to be picking up the baton for the awards.

“The Best in Business Awards will allow us to truly celebrate everything that is great within the local business community.

“Commerce thrives in this part of the world and to be able to open the doors and share some of its incredible success can only enhance local businesses.

“We are putting the full might of our online and offline products behind the awards, allowing entrants to publicise their businesses to our entire social, digital and paper audience, the largest by a mile within the area.

“This alone will give a welcome boost to the local economy.

“I would encourage anyone running a local business to shout about their own excellence, if only to receive all the free publicity.”

The main Best in Business 2017 award will be sponsored by The Vineyard Group.

The other categories are: Innovation (sponsored by Santander), Small Business (PBA Accountants), Start Up (new) Business (Dick Lovett), Not for Profit/Charity (Greenham Common Trust), Rural (West Berkshire Brewery), Independent Retailer (Newbury BID), Digital and Social Media Apple Print & Creative) and Entrepreneur (Jones Robinson).

Applications are now being accepted. The closing date for entries is July 7.

Shortlisted applicants will be contacted and visits by the sponsor judges will be arranged to assess each application and decide on the category winners.

See the Newbury Weekly News in the coming weeks for the latest information about the awards.