Homes left without electricity following power cut in Newbury

THIRTY homes in Newbury have been left without electricity following a power cut in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed a fault with an underground cable in the RG14 area has left 20 homes without power since around 1.40am.

A further 10 homes have been temporarily disconnected to allow engineers to safely repair the fault.

The supply is expected to be restored by 1.30pm, according to the distributor.

A spokeswoman for SSEN said: “We were alerted to a power cut in the RG14 area of Newbury at 1.39am on Monday.

“Twenty customers were affected due to a fault with an underground cable, a further 10 customers were temporarily disconnected to allow our engineers to work safely on the repair.

“The supply is expected to be reconnected by 1.30pm.

“A welfare van has been set up at the primary school in Pelican Lane to provide drinks and food to those affected.

“SSEN would like to apologise to its customers for any inconvenience this power cut has caused and thanks them for their patience while engineers work to safely restore their power supply.”