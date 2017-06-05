Firefighters sent in to building society in Newbury this afternoon (Monday)

An electrical fire was the cause of firefighters being sent in to a building society in Newbury's high street today (Monday).

Three fire engines were dispatched to Northbrook Street at 3.08pm following reports of a smell of burning coming from Nationwide.

Firefighters entered the building and discovered that an overhead light fitting had overheated and burnt itself out.

Watch manager Phil Knight said: "Their alarms had gone off and there was light smoke and the smell of burning going through the building."

He added that sending three fire engines was a normal response to the incident that had reported to the fire service.

Firefighters made the building safe and left after 45 minutes.

(Pictures sent in by Thomas Hutchings and Murray Collier on Twitter)