Lions boost for local charities

IT has been a busy few months for the Lions Club of Newbury.

At a recent meeting, members had the opportunity to reflect on the work it has carried out in the community in the first half of this year.

The club raised a total of £2,000 from its annual Easter egg raffle, by placing 20 giant eggs in different venues across the town.

In association with Newbury Town Council, Lions Club members planted poppy seeds across the town and in schools and public places.

It is hoped that they will provide a vibrant display, and to be a reminder of the lives lost in the two world wars.

Members also supported the Newbury and Thatcham Round Table Crafty Craft Boat Race on May 1 by acting as marshals along the canal.

Club president Drew Watson presented a cheque for £1,000 to Tim Barton, trustee of The Rosemary Appeal, to help in the purchase of a new dialysis machine and cancer care unit at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

Mr Watson said: “It is only thanks to the generosity of local people, who contribute to our fundraising activities, that we are able to support this and other local causes.”

For more details on Newbury Lions email info@newburylions.org.uk or call 0845 8334754.