It's make up your mind time

BRITAIN goes to the polls tomorrow (Thursday) and candidates up and down the country are vying for those thousands of still undecided voters.

Are you are one of the many people who are unsure who to vote for?

Last week Newburytoday ran videoed interviews with all of the local candidates, putting your questions to the potential politicians.

Here we have compiled a shortened video with all of the candidates' answers to one of the most important questions on local residents' minds - What do you think is the biggest issue affecting West Berkshire and what would you do to tackle it?

Hear what each of the five candidates standing in the Newbury constituency said.

Polling stations will be open at venues across the district from 7am until 10pm tomorrow.

For the full interviews with each candidate click on the links below.