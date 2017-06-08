IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, there are “major fears” over the future of businesses in Cheap Street.

In other news, in case you've missed it there's an election on today. We gave all candidates a final say as for why you should vote for them.

Also this week, a planned construction road leading onto Sandleford Park taking HGVs past the entrance to Newbury College has led to concerns over safety.

Meanwhile, vote for your favourite young photographer of the year in our competition. Pick up a copy of today's paper for a voting form.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, the town council prepares to sign a 99-year lease on the library building.

Plus, a new 4g mast may be interfering with local Freeview television reception.

In Thatcham this week, south and Crookham residents will have three votes to cast today, and a site in the town is a preferred option for quarrying.

And on the Hampshire pages, the Tadley Treacle Fair pulled in large crowds at the weekend. See if we snapped you.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.