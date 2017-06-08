go

Drink-driver caught after pulling out in front of police car

'Van then drove off at speed' - prosecution

Court

A DRINK-driver from Baughurst pulled out in front of a police car then ignored the speed limit.

Officers followed as the van hurtled through a 30mph zone at 50mph in the early hours.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 1, was 29-year-old Dean Christopher Bartle of Long Grove.

Sarah Mackay, prosecuting, said: “Police saw a white van pull out in front of their patrol car and then drive off at speed. There were three people in it.

“It was being driven at up to 50mph in a 30mph limit so they caused it to stop.”

Tests showed 55mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in Mr Bartle’s system. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Mr Bartle admitted driving a Volkswagen Crafter van in Reading after drinking more than the legal limit on May 18.

He has one previous conviction for an offence of drink-driving, committed 11 years ago.

Phil Kouvaritakis, defending, said his client was a self-employed carpenter and added: “Mr Bartle makes no excuses for this offence. He had drunk too much on this occasion.”

District judge Davinder Lachhar told him: “You really should know better, especially if you need a car for your job.”

She fined Mr Bartle £300 and ordered him to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

Finally, he was banned from driving for 14 months.

