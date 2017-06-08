Boules in the Square tornament returns on Sunday

NEWBURY’S Market Place plays host to the fifth Boules in the Square tournament on Sunday.

This year, 24 teams go head to head, with six pistes in total.

There will be a prize for whoever gets the closest accumulated distance to the ‘pig’.

The event is organised by the Rotary Club of Newbury and proceeds will go to End Polio Now and other Rotary nominated charities.

