Newbury pupils clean up at recycling workshop

PUPILS at St John the Evangelist Nursery and Infant School in Newbury learned about waste and recycling during a recent visit from AWE’s environmental team.

As part of a workshop during the school’s Science Week, on the topic of ‘recycling and our world’, the youngsters heard about what types of waste can be recycled, where the waste goes and how to recycle as much as possible to help the environment.

The now environmentally-savvy pupils also had a chance to look around one of the recycling vehicles from AWE.

St John’s science coordinator, Ruth Wardrop, said: “The children really enjoyed it and learnt so much – it really enriched their week.

“They learned about the cycle of life for waste and recycling and we had lots of excited comments from them afterwards. One Year Two pupil said it was the event she enjoyed most during Science Week.”

Following the workshop, the children were asked for their thoughts and it seems the importance of disposing of waste responsibly had been taken on board.

One young girl in the Reception class told teachers: “We need to look after our world and put things in the bin.”