Baby murder charge man appears in court

Defendant also charged with attacking a second child in Newbury

A NEWBURY man has appeared in court charged with murdering a five-month-old baby.

Twenty-nine-year-old Daniel McLaren, of Fleetwood Close, appeared in Courtroom One at Reading Magistrates' Court this morning (Thursday).

He is charged with murdering five-month-old Jack McLaren in Newbury on Friday, June 2.

Mr McLaren is further charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm with intent to another child, who can not be identified for legal reasons, on the same date.

Dressed in a dark grey tee-shirt and jeans, he spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Clare Barclay, prosecuting, said: "Both of these matters are indictable only and must go to the Crown court."

Jennifer Lewin, representing Mr McLaren, made no representations.

Presiding magistrate Nicola Buchanan-Dunlop remanded Mr McLaren in custody until a preliminary hearing at Reading Crown Court.

A 28-year-old woman from Newbury who was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Tuesday as been released on bail until July 5.

